Reviewing Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge -5.44% -30.43% -11.70% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $355.17 million 0.15 -$19.33 million ($0.49) -2.61 Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 0.21 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

73.8% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 4 0 0 2.00 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meiwu Technology beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company also operates bridal boutique stores. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

