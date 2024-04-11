Contrasting Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 6.59 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -8.54 LiveRamp $596.58 million 3.72 -$118.70 million ($0.22) -154.00

Profitability

Applied Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Applied Digital and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -28.94% -31.26% -10.20% LiveRamp -2.22% 1.57% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Digital and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Applied Digital presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 292.98%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.12, suggesting that its share price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

