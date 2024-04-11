The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $224.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

