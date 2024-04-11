Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.
PLTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Report on PLTK
Institutional Trading of Playtika
Playtika Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Playtika has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Playtika
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.