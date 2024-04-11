Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

PLTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Playtika by 1,904.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Playtika by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Playtika has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

