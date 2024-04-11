Contrasting Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT – Get Free Report) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heart Tronics and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine $11.03 million 6.69 -$44.24 million ($0.62) -1.65

Risk & Volatility

Heart Tronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

Heart Tronics has a beta of 706.42, meaning that its share price is 70,542% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heart Tronics and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $2.12, suggesting a potential upside of 106.50%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Tronics and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine -401.00% -44.89% -40.96%

Summary

Hyperfine beats Heart Tronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Tronics

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

