Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $41.75

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YELP

Yelp Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,830. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.