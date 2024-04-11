Comparing Grindr (GRND) & Its Peers

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 108 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grindr to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grindr and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grindr
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Grindr Competitors
|699
|3761
|9325
|275
|2.65
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Grindr and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grindr
|$259.69 million
|-$55.77 million
|-32.91
|Grindr Competitors
|$18.74 billion
|$2.10 billion
|13.17
Grindr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Grindr has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Grindr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grindr
|-21.48%
|101.02%
|1.18%
|Grindr Competitors
|-164.30%
|-43.07%
|-8.52%
Summary
Grindr beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Grindr
Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.
