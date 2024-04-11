Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Target Price at $29.50

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,891,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,009,000 after buying an additional 41,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,603,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

