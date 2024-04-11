STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. Mizuho lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of STAA opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.79 and a beta of 0.86. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

