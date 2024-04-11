Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of HOFT opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a PE ratio of -27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

About Hooker Furnishings

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

