Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance
Shares of HOFT opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a PE ratio of -27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
