Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Pampa Energía Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PAM opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pampa Energía

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.