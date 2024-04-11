Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
NYSE PAM opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $52.17.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.
