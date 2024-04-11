Citigroup Raises Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $14.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mirion Technologies from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,734 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

