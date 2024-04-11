ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $157.00 at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $139.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.86.

NYSE ITT opened at $129.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $138.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

