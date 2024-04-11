Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

FLS opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

