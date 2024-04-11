Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.55.

LGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Logan Energy Price Performance

Shares of LGN opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. Logan Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logan Energy will post 0.0199778 EPS for the current year.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

