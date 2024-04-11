JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $237.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.11.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.8 %

RNR opened at $222.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.82. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 3.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 95.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 44.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.