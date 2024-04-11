JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $62.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

GSHD stock opened at $58.87 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

