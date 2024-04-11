RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.71.
REI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
