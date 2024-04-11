RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.71.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$18.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 141.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.09. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.32 and a twelve month high of C$21.77.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.