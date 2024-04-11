Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $85.00

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.57.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.85.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.95%.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
