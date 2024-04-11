Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRMR. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $436.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,288.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.