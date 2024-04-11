Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.37).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.49) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Future alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Future

Future Price Performance

Future Dividend Announcement

LON FUTR opened at GBX 692 ($8.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 651.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 757.04. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,170 ($14.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £797.18 million, a PE ratio of 736.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Future’s payout ratio is 319.15%.

About Future

(Get Free Report

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.