QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $205.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $170.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.12. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

