Barclays Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $113.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

