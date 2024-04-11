Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.60.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

