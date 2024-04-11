Robert W. Baird Boosts Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $300.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $252.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.16. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $260,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.