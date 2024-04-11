TechnipFMC’s (FTI) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTI. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 224.64 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.