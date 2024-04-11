Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HWC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

