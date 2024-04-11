Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $73.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.18. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,982,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 309.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth $1,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.