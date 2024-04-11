Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE:CXT opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXT. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

