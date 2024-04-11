Truist Financial Boosts Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $4.50

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.48.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.