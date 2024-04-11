Wells Fargo & Company Trims Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Target Price to $557.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $561.00 to $557.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.00.

NYSE ELV opened at $507.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

