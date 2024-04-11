NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get NYSE:SOLV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOLV

NYSE:SOLV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $63.87 on Monday. NYSE:SOLV has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SOLV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SOLV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.