Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -315.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,447,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Perrigo by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Perrigo by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.