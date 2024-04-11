D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QBTS. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $295.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

