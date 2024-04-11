Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.47.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $68.93 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

