UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

UGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UGI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get UGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

UGI Stock Performance

UGI opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stolper Co increased its position in UGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in UGI by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 100,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UGI by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.