Susquehanna Raises RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $8.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE:RES opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 219.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,917,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,505,000 after purchasing an additional 866,947 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

