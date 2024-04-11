Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $120.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,696.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,898 shares of company stock worth $3,068,617. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $104.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

