Analysts Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Price Target at $17.00

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,141.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,419 shares of company stock worth $1,135,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 361.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.