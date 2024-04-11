Roth Mkm Trims Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Target Price to $3.50

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.