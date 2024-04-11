CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed

Shares of CRVO stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CervoMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CervoMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in CervoMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

