ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $35,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,033,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,167,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

