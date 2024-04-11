Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWMN. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a PE ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $311,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,225,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

