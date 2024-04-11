MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $1,875.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $990.00 to $1,875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,566.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $266.00 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,184.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total transaction of $7,687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,084 shares of company stock worth $103,005,968 over the last ninety days. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.