Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Down 2.9 %
OPOF opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.