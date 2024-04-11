Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

OPOF opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

