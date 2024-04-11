Revolution Medicines’ (RVMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RVMD. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of RVMD opened at $36.50 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,550 shares of company stock worth $325,414. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

