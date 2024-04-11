Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Institutional Trading of Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 26.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

