Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $3.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shapeways Stock Performance
Shapeways stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Shapeways
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shapeways by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
Shapeways Company Profile
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.
