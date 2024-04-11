Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $83.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 220,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

