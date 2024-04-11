Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of GTX opened at $9.93 on Monday. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.31.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
